Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW) Short Interest Down 65.1% in April

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 65.1% from the March 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Wag! Group Trading Up 7.5 %
Wag! Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.14. 193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,207. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14. Wag! Group has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.27.
Wag! Group Company Profile
