Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW) Short Interest Down 65.1% in April

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 65.1% from the March 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wag! Group Trading Up 7.5 %

Wag! Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.14. 193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,207. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14. Wag! Group has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.27.

Get Wag! Group alerts:

Wag! Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.