United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.39 by $0.76, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.95 earnings per share. United Rentals updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $655.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $679.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $576.07. United Rentals has a one year low of $325.15 and a one year high of $732.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on URI shares. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $793.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $589.21.

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

