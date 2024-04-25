Traders Purchase Large Volume of Five9 Call Options (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 8,504 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the average daily volume of 384 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.13.

Get Five9 alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Five9

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $420,435.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the third quarter valued at $803,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the third quarter valued at $3,215,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 12.5% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 51,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 8.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 352,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,692,000 after buying an additional 27,329 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $60.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -53.35 and a beta of 0.83. Five9 has a 12-month low of $51.01 and a 12-month high of $92.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $239.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.64 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.