Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $132.91 and last traded at $131.99. Approximately 4,194,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 15,751,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.75.

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $689.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

