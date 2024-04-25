Syon Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Syon Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,555,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,262,000 after acquiring an additional 163,316 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,218,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,706,000 after acquiring an additional 196,239 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,426,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,660,000 after acquiring an additional 104,918 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 826,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,673,000 after purchasing an additional 287,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 807,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,243,000 after purchasing an additional 56,523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.29. 432,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,533. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.4397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

