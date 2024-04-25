Short Interest in United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Increases By 5,053.8%

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, a growth of 5,053.8% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

United Utilities Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of United Utilities Group stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.02. 14,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.59. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $29.68.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

