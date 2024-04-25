RWA Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 128.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,099,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,715,000 after buying an additional 303,965 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,872,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,972,000 after buying an additional 65,976 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,721,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,893,000 after buying an additional 648,270 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,271,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,645,000 after buying an additional 69,381 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,784,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,466,000 after buying an additional 163,185 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $71.31 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $96.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

View Our Latest Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.