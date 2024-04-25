Roth Mkm Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $94.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s previous close.

BC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. B. Riley upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James downgraded Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.08.

Shares of NYSE:BC traded down $6.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.75. 550,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,956. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.79. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.56.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brunswick will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total value of $211,353.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,016.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,574,199 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 249.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 347.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

