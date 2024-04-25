BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up 5.4% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. owned about 0.25% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $15,994,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,876.8% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 595,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 564,983 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,070.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 398,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 364,625 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,670,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,522,000 after buying an additional 360,767 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,875,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,831,000 after purchasing an additional 351,227 shares in the last quarter.

UCON stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.12. 63,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,386. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $24.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.37.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

