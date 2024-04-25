Humana (NYSE:HUM) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $391.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HUM. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Argus downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $437.00.

Shares of HUM stock traded down $6.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $309.54. 493,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,235. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $329.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.94. The company has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Humana has a 12 month low of $299.23 and a 12 month high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

