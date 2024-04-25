Reviewing Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) & Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT)

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) and Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Sify Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Trump Media & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Trump Media & Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sify Technologies and Trump Media & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sify Technologies 0.38% 1.84% 0.59% Trump Media & Technology Group N/A N/A -7.10%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sify Technologies $430.48 million 0.51 $8.20 million N/A N/A Trump Media & Technology Group N/A N/A -$21.89 million N/A N/A

This table compares Sify Technologies and Trump Media & Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sify Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Trump Media & Technology Group.

Risk & Volatility

Sify Technologies has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trump Media & Technology Group has a beta of 6.31, meaning that its share price is 531% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sify Technologies and Trump Media & Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sify Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Trump Media & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sify Technologies beats Trump Media & Technology Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices. The Data Center Services segment provides co-location services; and managed data center services, such as storage and back-up management, performance monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and management, network availability, server load balancing, managed shared firewall, web server log reporting, and remote and smart hands services. The Digital Services segment offers managed network services; EDGE services; cloud and managed services including cloud and storage solutions, managed services, value added services, domestic and international managed services; and technology integration services include system integration, data centers build, network, security solutions, remote and onsite infrastructure management, managed security services, as well as sale of hardware and software. This segment also offers applications integration services, such as talent management, supply chain management, online assessment, web development, document management, content, digital signature, digital certificate based authentication, supply chain solutions, content management, sale of digital certificates; and sale, implementation, and maintenance of industry specific applications; supply chain software, and eLearning software development services; and operates web portals. The company was formerly known as Sify Limited and changed its name to Sify Technologies Limited in October 2007. Sify Technologies Limited was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

