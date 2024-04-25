Prom (PROM) Trading Up 9.9% Over Last Week

Prom (PROM) traded down 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $10.24 or 0.00016041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $186.96 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 10.33143953 USD and is down -9.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $3,844,242.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

