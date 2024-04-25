Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $164,000 Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,098,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,517 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,271,000 after purchasing an additional 34,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 970,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 916,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $754,422,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $906.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $950.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $893.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $998.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market cap of $99.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,022 shares of company stock worth $10,552,991 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $977.77.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

