Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Option Care Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Option Care Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Option Care Health Stock Down 2.2 %

OPCH opened at $29.93 on Thursday. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,104,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 269,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,503,608.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 0.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 2.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1,043.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 121,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 110,955 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.