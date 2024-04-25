MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Announces Dividend of $0.27

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2731 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from MTR’s previous dividend of $0.13.
MTR Price Performance
MTR stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. MTR has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56.
MTR Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MTR
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Simpson Manufacturing: Buy This Future Dividend King While Down
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Boeing Stock About to Soar Higher?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for MTR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.