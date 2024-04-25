MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Announces Dividend of $0.27

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2731 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from MTR’s previous dividend of $0.13.

MTR Price Performance

MTR stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. MTR has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56.

MTR Company Profile

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

