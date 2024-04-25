MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 111.33%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
MSCI Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of MSCI stock opened at $464.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI has a 1-year low of $439.95 and a 1-year high of $617.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $545.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $538.56.
MSCI Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 43.69%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MSCI Company Profile
MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.
