Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Raised to C$77.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Metro from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Metro from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Metro from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Metro from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$77.86.

MRU traded up C$0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$70.97. 184,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,118. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$72.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$70.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71. Metro has a 12-month low of C$65.43 and a 12-month high of C$78.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.04.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.91. Metro had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of C$4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.63 billion. Analysts predict that Metro will post 4.2576393 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

