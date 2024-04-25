Meritage Portfolio Management Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,209. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $179.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.86. The company has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

