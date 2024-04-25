Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 305 Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ USIG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.29. 712,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,348. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.82. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $51.50.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1853 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.