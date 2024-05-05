Bitcoin Private Reaches Market Capitalization of $910,556.88 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00059359 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00036102 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00014237 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000635 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.