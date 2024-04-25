Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases New Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,812,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,537,393. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.56. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

