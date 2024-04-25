Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,045 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cardinal Health by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 184,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after buying an additional 61,933 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 282,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after buying an additional 38,769 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,290,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Cardinal Health by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 547,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,618,000 after acquiring an additional 126,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

NYSE CAH opened at $103.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.59. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $77.56 and a one year high of $116.04. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

