Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.21% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,512,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 13.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 169,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 19,730 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 37.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of WASH opened at $26.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $33.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.22. The firm has a market cap of $450.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $45.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.38 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

