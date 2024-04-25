KULR Technology Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Taglich Brothers Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR)

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of KULR Technology Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for KULR Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for KULR Technology Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of KULR Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

KULR Technology Group stock opened at 0.47 on Thursday. KULR Technology Group has a 12-month low of 0.10 and a 12-month high of 1.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KULR Technology Group stock. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in shares of KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. owned about 0.06% of KULR Technology Group worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 21.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KULR Technology Group news, major shareholder Timothy Ray Knowles sold 361,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.29, for a total transaction of 104,788.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,268,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 4,137,727.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

