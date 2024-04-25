Keyera (TSE:KEY) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.78

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$35.78 and last traded at C$35.65, with a volume of 247715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEY. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keyera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$36.72.

Keyera Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.08.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.59 billion. Keyera had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keyera Corp. will post 1.9117965 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

