Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Price Target to $20.00

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.57% from the stock’s current price.

SFNC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simmons First National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFNC

Simmons First National Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.61. 72,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,546. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.87. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.35 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Simmons First National by 250,150.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simmons First National by 1,314.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 11,965 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.