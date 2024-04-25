KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,934 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. KBR makes up 1.1% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $7,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in KBR by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 834,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,232,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in KBR by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,526,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,559,000 after purchasing an additional 99,196 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of KBR by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 9,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in KBR by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KBR. Truist Financial lifted their price target on KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KBR from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.57. The stock had a trading volume of 231,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,061. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $65.87.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. KBR’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KBR



KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

