Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Insider Beth Tschida Sells 7,526 Shares

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) insider Beth Tschida sold 7,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $137,500.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340,422 shares in the company, valued at $6,219,509.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jamf Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average is $17.92. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.83 and a 1 year high of $22.89.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $150.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.34 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on JAMF

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jamf

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Jamf by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,871,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,158,000 after acquiring an additional 462,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jamf by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,277,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,436,000 after acquiring an additional 89,057 shares during the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC grew its holdings in Jamf by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,730,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,221,000 after acquiring an additional 153,849 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,058,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,344,000 after purchasing an additional 115,808 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,554,000 after purchasing an additional 265,040 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jamf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.