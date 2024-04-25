iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 107.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,749,602,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $770,000,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,510,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879,901 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,831,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,208,188.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,486,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,989,000 after buying an additional 2,486,211 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.16. 5,516,022 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.27. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

