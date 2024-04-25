Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,474 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned 0.08% of Insight Enterprises worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.13. 127,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,009. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.99 and a 52 week high of $194.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Insight Enterprises

In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,365,498.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,316,948.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,365,498.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,316,948.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard E. Allen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.34, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,918 shares of company stock worth $3,888,203. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insight Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

