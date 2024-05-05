Avalanche One Day Volume Reaches $429.09 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $37.23 or 0.00058285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $14.16 billion and $429.09 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 439,014,807 coins and its circulating supply is 380,325,167 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

