GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.29

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and traded as high as $5.70. GrainCorp shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 11,059 shares trading hands.

GrainCorp Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05.

GrainCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, animal fats, and used cooking oils and vegetable oils for animal feed purposes; handles, processes, and stores grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GrainCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrainCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.