Insider Selling: Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY) Director Sells $20,468.00 in Stock

Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) Director Volkow Ben sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $20,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 548,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Volkow Ben also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Volkow Ben sold 700 shares of Urgent.ly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $1,141.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Volkow Ben sold 24,500 shares of Urgent.ly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $54,390.00.

Urgent.ly Trading Up 0.6 %

ULY stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Urgent.ly Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11.

Institutional Trading of Urgent.ly

Urgent.ly ( NASDAQ:ULY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.05 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in Urgent.ly in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urgent.ly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urgent.ly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urgent.ly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urgent.ly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Urgent.ly from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

About Urgent.ly

Urgent.ly Inc offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery.

