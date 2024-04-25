Head to Head Contrast: QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI) vs. ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT)

QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI – Get Free Report) and ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares QT Imaging and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QT Imaging N/A N/A -14.45% ADM Tronics Unlimited -25.19% -53.95% -25.00%

Risk and Volatility

QT Imaging has a beta of -0.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

24.2% of QT Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. 75.4% of QT Imaging shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares QT Imaging and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QT Imaging N/A N/A -$4.03 million N/A N/A ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.68 million N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A

ADM Tronics Unlimited has higher revenue and earnings than QT Imaging.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for QT Imaging and ADM Tronics Unlimited, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QT Imaging 0 0 0 0 N/A ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

QT Imaging beats ADM Tronics Unlimited on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QT Imaging

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, research, and development of automated breast imaging system for producing high-resolution transmission ultrasound images. It offers QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner that provides reflection-mode and transmission-mode images of a patient's breast. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Novato, California.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Chemical, Electronics, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs. In addition, the company provides water-based primers and adhesives; water-based coatings and resins; water-based chemical additives; and anti-static conductive paints, coatings, and other products. Further, it offers water-based, adhesive and related topical formulations for use in maxillofacial prosthetic medical applications; and for professional makeup applications primarily for film, TV, and theatrical productions. Additionally, the company provides research, development, regulatory, and engineering services for the design, development, and manufacturing of medical devices, electronics, and other technologies and products, as well as medical electronic therapeutic technology. ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey.

