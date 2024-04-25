Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $148,000 Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB opened at $47.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.35. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.31. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 227.22%. The firm had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRB. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $4,228,172.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 755,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,171,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Stories

