GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $292,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Marriott International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total transaction of $11,433,825.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,937.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total transaction of $11,433,825.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,937.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total value of $617,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR opened at $244.06 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.77 and a 1 year high of $260.57. The stock has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on MAR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.69.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

