Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Encompass Health updated its FY24 guidance to $3.86-4.11 EPS.

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.9 %

EHC stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.07. 397,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $57.55 and a 1 year high of $85.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.67.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

