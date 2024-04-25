Emera (TSE:EMA) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$52.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EMA. National Bankshares cut their price target on Emera from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Emera from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Emera from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emera currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$54.60.

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$46.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.15. Emera has a 1 year low of C$43.67 and a 1 year high of C$59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. Emera had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.80%. Analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.2788927 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.717 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.39%.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

