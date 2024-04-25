Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Raised to C$200.00 at Eight Capital

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price boosted by Eight Capital from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FNV has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Veritas Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$149.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$182.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$187.50.

FNV opened at C$163.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 41.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of C$31.33 billion, a PE ratio of -48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$155.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$157.08. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$139.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$217.70.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$412.95 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 4.2780116 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.477 dividend. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -58.86%.

In related news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total value of C$51,707.70. In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total value of C$51,707.70. Also, Director Paul Brink sold 3,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.93, for a total transaction of C$547,513.85. Insiders sold a total of 16,839 shares of company stock worth $2,686,396 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

