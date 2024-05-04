Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AMTB. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.
Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.94%.
In related news, COO Carlos Iafigliola sold 10,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $239,296.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 430.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 294,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 31,391 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,846,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,635,000 after buying an additional 99,146 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,559,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,190,000 after buying an additional 20,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.11% of the company’s stock.
Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.
