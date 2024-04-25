Fomento Económico Mexicano (FMX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 26th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 8.53%. On average, analysts expect Fomento Económico Mexicano to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FMX opened at $115.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12 month low of $91.71 and a 12 month high of $143.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.79 and a 200-day moving average of $125.36.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a $1.115 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is 6.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.75.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

