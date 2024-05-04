Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Given New $155.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.68 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.00.

NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.45. 763,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,798. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.64. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $93.77 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,713.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

