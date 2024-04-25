Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $141.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $123.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.17 and its 200-day moving average is $111.87. The firm has a market cap of $809.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $76.22 and a 12-month high of $130.00.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Equities analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Barrett Business Services

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 28,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

