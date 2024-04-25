Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,437 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX traded up $2.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $311.40. 458,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,241. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.77 and a fifty-two week high of $335.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $301.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total value of $339,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,630.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total value of $2,351,269.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,426,285.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total value of $339,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,630.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,345. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

