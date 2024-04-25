Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP) to Issue Dividend of €0.74

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of €0.74 ($0.79) per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of CCEP opened at GBX 65.50 ($0.81) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £301.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of GBX 53.17 ($0.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 67.30 ($0.83). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

