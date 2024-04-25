Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Cut to $285.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.41% from the company’s previous close.

CB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.89.

Shares of CB stock traded up $1.81 on Thursday, reaching $244.82. 672,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,947. Chubb has a 52 week low of $183.71 and a 52 week high of $260.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $6,925,660.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,481,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 11.1% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Chubb by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

