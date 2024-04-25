Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $54.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

