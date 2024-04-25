Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,586 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,982 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXK. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 2.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 8.7% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,728,758 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 459,393 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 166.4% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 88,937 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 55,557 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,160,727 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 140,838 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 7.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 171,969 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXK. TD Securities raised Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $648.92 million, a PE ratio of 135.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

