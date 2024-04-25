Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,587 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1,019.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.3 %

Visa stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $275.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,366,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,867,116. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.97.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.72% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. UBS Group increased their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.58.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,352 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

