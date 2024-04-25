Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on July 29th

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.141 per share by the transportation company on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Canadian Pacific Kansas City to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Shares of CP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,650. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.17.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

